P Sai Alekhya

Sign Up/ Log in (DailyUI :: 001)

P Sai Alekhya
P Sai Alekhya
  • Save
Sign Up/ Log in (DailyUI :: 001) web animation minimal design app ux ui
Sign Up/ Log in (DailyUI :: 001) web animation minimal design app ux ui
Download color palette
  1. xd.png
  2. 6fda3aeff1fc7d247a172e0b30a036fce72bb07c.gif

Created this for Daily UI Challenge - Sign Up. I'm quite new to this so I thought I'd learn and explore through challenges and projects. Would appreciate any feedback !
#DailyUI

View all tags
Posted on Jun 10, 2021
P Sai Alekhya
P Sai Alekhya
Like