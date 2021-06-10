Boneous Display Font

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
✍️✍️Download Link ✍️
✍️🖋️ Get UNLIMITED Fonts! ✍️🖋️
Boneous is a display font. Inspired by the shape of the bones. Comes in two font styles, regular and oblique.
Boneous comes with 400+ glyphs, which also includes multilingual languages. It's perfect for headlines, branding, and many more.