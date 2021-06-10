Maja Momcilovic

E-commerce Homepage (Concept)

The primary goal was to represent products in as much details as possible. Also, another goal was to make the e-commerce store different from other stores, so that the products will be presented in such a way that they will be sorted by
gender, by whether they are on stock, by brands, whether they are new to the market and so on.
