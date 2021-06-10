Font Resources

Terrakota Signature Sans Font Duo

Terrakota is casual signature and Sans font duo, with clean thin mono-line stroke, slanted, condensed and fun character. It has Opentype features ligatures of character and lowercase alternates, To give you an extra creative work. Terrakota font duo support multilingual more than 100+ language. This font is good for logo design, Social media, Movie Titles, Books Titles, a short text even a long text letter and good for your secondary text font with sans or serif. Make a stunning work with Terrakota font duo.

