Natalia Gumenna

First Dribbble project!

Natalia Gumenna
Natalia Gumenna
  • Save
First Dribbble project! typography ux ui design
Download color palette

I am glad to welcome everyone, this is my first Dribbble project!
On this page, I will share my work, I will be glad to see you.

Thanks to https://dribbble.com/o_m_ , for the invite!

View all tags
Posted on Jun 10, 2021
Natalia Gumenna
Natalia Gumenna

More by Natalia Gumenna

View profile
    • Like