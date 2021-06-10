Trending designs to inspire you
I am a film making student at UFPE - Brazil. Sometimes I'm requested to make design pieces and working with the social medias of some productions, this is one of these works that I enjoyed the most.
This is "Fotossintético", an work of design and illustration for social medias of a movie with the same name. There was an study on teen and modern aesthetics before reaching this final result and I just got completely in love with it. 💚
