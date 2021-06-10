Tom Holloway

Commissioner Type Promotional Material

Tom Holloway
Tom Holloway
  • Save
Commissioner Type Promotional Material colorful graphics graphic design poster branding typeface illustration 2d type layout design typography
Download color palette

More pages from the promotional material for the release of Commissioner on Google Fonts. This one using the variable weight to neatly justify the sentence width. Personally, I think the paragraph and section marks of the Flair style are :chef's-kiss:!

Tom Holloway
Tom Holloway

More by Tom Holloway

View profile
    • Like