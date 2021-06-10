Signifyd Rebrand

Trending designs to inspire you
This is our grown-up Signifyd. Our confident, professional, innovative, collective Signifyd.
We began our grassroots journey 10 years ago in 2011. We have stretched and grown in so many ways, from our international expansion to our product innovation to our enterprise customers, we now have a mature and realistic visual representation of who we are.
Learn more about our rebrand journey
https://www.signifyd.com/blog/if-you-want-to-go-far-go-together/