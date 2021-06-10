Signifyd Design Team

Signifyd Rebrand

Signifyd Design Team
Signifyd Design Team
  • Save
Signifyd Rebrand graphic design fraud rebrand branding logo
Signifyd Rebrand graphic design fraud rebrand branding logo
Download color palette
  1. Dribbble-Brand1.png
  2. Dribbble-Brand-02.gif

This is our grown-up Signifyd. Our confident, professional, innovative, collective Signifyd.

We began our grassroots journey 10 years ago in 2011. We have stretched and grown in so many ways, from our international expansion to our product innovation to our enterprise customers, we now have a mature and realistic visual representation of who we are.

Learn more about our rebrand journey
https://www.signifyd.com/blog/if-you-want-to-go-far-go-together/

View all tags
Posted on Jun 10, 2021
Signifyd Design Team
Signifyd Design Team
Header

More by Signifyd Design Team

View profile
    • Like