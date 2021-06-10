Irmak İşsever

On/Off Switch #DailyUI #015

On/Off Switch #DailyUI #015 share social share social community mom mother day15 switch toggle on off motion graphics animation app dailyui design ui
Mamikas App: Anonymous Share / Open Share Toggle
Mamikas app is a community platform for mothers, pregnant women, people planning to conceive and for professionals.

Do you like it? You can see the whole Mamikas App from the link below.
https://www.behance.net/gallery/120745133/Mamikas-App-UXUI-Redesign

