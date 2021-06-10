Nireeksha Acharya

Monochrome Time

Nireeksha Acharya
Nireeksha Acharya
  • Save
Monochrome Time monochrome mobile app design
Download color palette

Hello Dribble :')
So I thought of getting started with UI designs with basic monochrome shades and keep it simple yet elegant
Do let me know about it
Looking forward to learn more and inspire!

View all tags
Posted on Jun 10, 2021
Nireeksha Acharya
Nireeksha Acharya
Like