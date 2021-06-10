Istique Ahmed

Office Flyer Design Template

Istique Ahmed
Istique Ahmed
  • Save
Office Flyer Design Template illustrator creative graphic needflyers motionflyer instagramflyer instaflyer eventflyer eflyer art designer partyflyer clubflyer flyerdesigns posterdesign flyers flyerdesign graphicdesign flyer
Download color palette

File Information:
File Name: Office Flyer Design Template
Category: Vector
File Extension: Ai
Uploaded By: Istique67
High Quality Flyer
Easy Editable Text
CMYK @ 300 PPI – Print-Ready
Perfectly Aligned
Organised Layers
0.25 inch Bleed Area and Guideline
Download Link: https://webspick.com/item/office-flyer-templet/2261

File size: 8.5” x 11” flyer size

Istique Ahmed
Istique Ahmed

More by Istique Ahmed

View profile
    • Like