Ninja Race - mascot logo

Ninja Race - mascot logo japan samurai sport run race ocr race ninja logo ninja vector illustration design logo design branding logo mascot logo mascot
Again we had the pleasure of preparing mascot logo. Ninja Race is OCR race, run with obstacle challenge.
How do you like it?
Would you like to create your own brand or rebrand currently, but you do not know where to start?
