Panida C.

Hero Banner

Panida C.
Panida C.
  • Save
Hero Banner hero section clean design gradient sms platform website design landing page hero banner figma
Download color palette

Try to design a random hero banner. First time for me to finish something on Figma instead of Adobe XD. So much fun :D

Feel free to comment and give me some feedback.

Thank you you guys in advance.

Panida C.
Panida C.
UX/UI Designer based in Thailand

More by Panida C.

View profile
    • Like