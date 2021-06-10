Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Grocery Delivery Sketch Template

Grocery Delivery Sketch Template sketch templates ui kit app ui grocery delivery grocery store grocery app grocery sketch ui design mobile app design app design app
Features:
- 34 Art board
- Fully Customizable
- Good color combination
- Fully layered
- Well Organized Group and layers
- Ready to code
- Image are not included

Font Used:
https://fonts.google.com/specimen/Poppins

Icon Used:
http://www.flaticon.com/

Image Used:
- undraw.co/
- freepik.com - stories.freepik.com/

Software Version :
- Sketch Version 70.6
    • Like