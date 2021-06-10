Wildlife - Logo Badge

Trending designs to inspire you
Logo badge design for Wildlife, a fictional non-profit organization that works towards saving and preserving fauna.
Looking for logo or brand identity design?
Get in touch at hi@iamhsn.com
Website / Instagram