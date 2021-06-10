Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Interactive Museum Gallery

This second demo project for my new system for creating virtual experiences, VXfab, is a sandbox of different interaction methods in a museum gallery setting. A landscaped courtyard provides an introductory space, and the inner gallery contains a variety of displays to navigate around and interact with.

Try streaming in your web browser, or download the Mac / Windows app, at www.smcaruso.com/museum.html

This virtual exhibit is modeled in 3ds Max and rendered in real-time using Unreal Engine. Interactive elements and movement controls are programmed and scripted with a combination of C++ code and UE's built-in Blueprints scripting graph.

For streaming in the browser, the app is uploaded and configured on a remote server with virtualized GPUs, and streamed to client browsers as 1080p video. When downloaded and run locally, the app is packaged as a Windows installer or notarized Mac DMG.

