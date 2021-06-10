Interactive Museum Gallery

This second demo project for my new system for creating virtual experiences, VXfab, is a sandbox of different interaction methods in a museum gallery setting. A landscaped courtyard provides an introductory space, and the inner gallery contains a variety of displays to navigate around and interact with.

Try streaming in your web browser, or download the Mac / Windows app, at www.smcaruso.com/museum.html

This virtual exhibit is modeled in 3ds Max and rendered in real-time using Unreal Engine. Interactive elements and movement controls are programmed and scripted with a combination of C++ code and UE's built-in Blueprints scripting graph.

For streaming in the browser, the app is uploaded and configured on a remote server with virtualized GPUs, and streamed to client browsers as 1080p video. When downloaded and run locally, the app is packaged as a Windows installer or notarized Mac DMG.