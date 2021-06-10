Wildlife - Initial Sketches

Initial sketches vs. the final output.

Here's a look at the initial concepts for the logomark of Wildlife, roughly drawn in a random book while at work. Quite different from what the final output is.

---

Its often assumed that the initial concepts that we draw/sketch should be great, each & every line drawn perfect and we get it right the first time round.

That isn't the case at all.

Drawings are meant to be used as a tool that enables us to put on paper what our imagination envisions. They aren't meant to be perfect, but to serve as a guiding star in our digital executions.

So don't box yourself in. Draw away without fear!

--

Looking for logo or brand identity design?

Get in touch at hi@iamhsn.com

Website / Instagram