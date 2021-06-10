Wildlife - Initial Sketches

Trending designs to inspire you
Initial sketches vs. the final output.
Here's a look at the initial concepts for the logomark of Wildlife, roughly drawn in a random book while at work. Quite different from what the final output is.
Its often assumed that the initial concepts that we draw/sketch should be great, each & every line drawn perfect and we get it right the first time round.
That isn't the case at all.
Drawings are meant to be used as a tool that enables us to put on paper what our imagination envisions. They aren't meant to be perfect, but to serve as a guiding star in our digital executions.
So don't box yourself in. Draw away without fear!
