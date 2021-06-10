Interactive Portfolio Exhibit

A technical demo for my new system for creating immersive, interactive virtual experiences that render in real-time. This virtual exhibit shows a portfolio of my own work in a trade show setting, and demonstrates a few different ways of moving and interacting with displays in the environment.

Try streaming in your browser, or downloading the Mac / Windows application, at www.smcaruso.com/exhibits.html

This virtual exhibit is modeled in 3ds Max and rendered in real-time using Unreal Engine. Interactive elements and movement controls are programmed and scripted with a combination of C++ code and UE's built-in Blueprints scripting graph.

For streaming in the browser, the app is uploaded and configured on a remote server with virtualized GPUs, and streamed to client browsers as 1080p video. When downloaded and run locally, the app is packaged as a Windows installer or notarized Mac DMG.