Cryptoairdrop.io Logo variable logo logotype education course airdrop design coin crypto logo
Variable logo for Cryptoairdrop.io. The first image shows palms catching a coin ( logo for the AirDrop platform). The second shows the person working at the laptop (the logo for the course platform).

Cryptoairdrop.io is a launching pad for airdrops reviews. Created to form a community and a first user base of which it will be possible to monetize and reinvest in the development of the project.

Posted on Jun 10, 2021
