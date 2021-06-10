Juan Carlos
Juan Carlos
Rive
Juan Carlos for Rive
On/Off Switch
On/Off Switch bones design 2d vector animation
  1. On:Off_Plug.mp4
  2. On_Off_plug_01.png
  3. On_Off_plug_02.png

I have created a simple rig using two nested bones to control the cable and the plug. With the State Machine I created a simple interaction with an on/off button. You can see and test it here https://rive.app/community/450-872-onoff-switch/

Posted on Jun 10, 2021
