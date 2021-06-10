On/Off Switch

Trending designs to inspire you
I have created a simple rig using two nested bones to control the cable and the plug. With the State Machine I created a simple interaction with an on/off button. You can see and test it here https://rive.app/community/450-872-onoff-switch/