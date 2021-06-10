Mahbubul Alam

Poem writer and voice artist combo logo । Mxart Logo । mxmahbub

Hello Guys,

It's a poet logo. If you are a voice artist and you also love poem writing this logo is for you.
The symbol of pen and upper side of this symbol is also a microphone. The logo is a romantic logo also cause of this love font.

If you want any kind of custom logo. You can Contact me

E-mail: mxmahbub.me@gmail.com

