Poem writer and voice artist combo logo । Mxart Logo । mxmahbub

Hello Guys,
It's a poet logo. If you are a voice artist and you also love poem writing this logo is for you.
The symbol of pen and upper side of this symbol is also a microphone. The logo is a romantic logo also cause of this love font.
If you want any kind of custom logo. You can Contact me
E-mail: mxmahbub.me@gmail.com
Mahbubul Alam : Instagram
Mahbubul Alam : Twitter