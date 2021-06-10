Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Raúl Gil

Fremont van Helsing

Raúl Gil
Raúl Gil
Fremont van Helsing game gameart vampire dracula character illustration

Drácula: Rastro de Sangre (Spanish)

Drácula: Rastro de Sangre (Spanish)

Fremont Van Helsing, one of the main protagonists in Dracula's Trail of Blood, published in Catalan and Spanish one year ago. English version later this year :-)

Posted on Jun 10, 2021
Raúl Gil
Raúl Gil
