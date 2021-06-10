Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Alexey Besida

Task planner

Alexey Besida
Alexey Besida
  • Save
Task planner mobile package dart flutter app ui design
Download color palette

Design of the future build of my application, which plans tasks for you based on your calendar.
- UI kit made by me: slikker_kit - pub.dev
- App's repository: Slikker Tasker - Github

View all tags
Posted on Jun 10, 2021
Alexey Besida
Alexey Besida

More by Alexey Besida

View profile
    • Like