SUPERHUMAN

SUPERHUMAN design editorial design typography nct 127 kpop poster design poster print graphic design
Another poster from my kpop poster series, this time for NCT 127's "Superhuman".
I wanted to focus mostly on typography for this one.
Fonts in use:
Space Grotesk (Medium)
GlyphWorld (Mountain)
Technique Sans (Regular)

