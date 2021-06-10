Trending designs to inspire you
Another poster from my kpop poster series, this time for NCT 127's "Superhuman".
I wanted to focus mostly on typography for this one.
-
Fonts in use:
Space Grotesk (Medium)
GlyphWorld (Mountain)
Technique Sans (Regular)