Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Omar Anwari

Sharkbay Logo

Omar Anwari
Omar Anwari
  • Save
Sharkbay Logo esport shark esports logo
Download color palette

Earlier this year I had come up with a redesigned logo for a Discord server that is run by myself and 9 other people revolving around trading in the game Counter-Strike: Global Offensive. This was mainly an exercise to make sure I don't get rusty.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 10, 2021
Omar Anwari
Omar Anwari

More by Omar Anwari

View profile
    • Like