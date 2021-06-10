Sharkbay Logo

Trending designs to inspire you
Earlier this year I had come up with a redesigned logo for a Discord server that is run by myself and 9 other people revolving around trading in the game Counter-Strike: Global Offensive. This was mainly an exercise to make sure I don't get rusty.