Zeblitz - Website Concept

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hello 👋
My newest concept for a photography services website, see the animation on the second slide, I hope you like it!
Photos:
Laura Chouette
https://unsplash.com/photos/b_pm44TCnDA
Louisse Lemuel Enad
https://unsplash.com/photos/io90l_vExbQ
https://unsplash.com/photos/Ba8JB_A7www
https://unsplash.com/photos/CGyur4w8qKo
Mojtaba Mosayebzadeh
https://unsplash.com/photos/chmE8NgEAnk
Gabrielle Henderson
https://unsplash.com/photos/8LXC2hnezd8