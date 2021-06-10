Valeria Oshovskaya

Mobile app "Who am I?"

Aptitude app + resume writing

Problem
Everyone wants to reach heights in their careers. But they do not always understand, do not know how to plan it correctly, how to come to this.

Helps
- Write a correct resume
- Find a suitable vacancy

Posted on Jun 10, 2021
