EAGLETECH STAR INDUSTRY Logo

EAGLETECH STAR INDUSTRY Logo technology vector software internet hardware solution design logo
EAGLETECH STAR INDUSTRY is an IT Company that provides services in the form of; network of software, hardware and IT equipment complete with various first-class spare parts and guaranteed. In the design I created an eagle icon (taken from the word Eagle) and the star design represents the word "Star Industry".

Posted on Jun 10, 2021
