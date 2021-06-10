EAGLETECH STAR INDUSTRY Logo

Trending designs to inspire you
EAGLETECH STAR INDUSTRY is an IT Company that provides services in the form of; network of software, hardware and IT equipment complete with various first-class spare parts and guaranteed. In the design I created an eagle icon (taken from the word Eagle) and the star design represents the word "Star Industry".