Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
MaxxisArt

Birth Machine

MaxxisArt
MaxxisArt
  • Save
Birth Machine darkartwork darkarts bullets gun aliens giger pencilart blackandgrey pencilartwork black and white traditional art maxxisart illustration
Download color palette

'Birth machine'
Tribute to H.R. Giger, the original pen and ink drawing was made in 1967.
ℳန
-Materials: graphite 2B, tortillon blender, MICRON fineliners, gel pen
-Size: A4
-Date: 8-6-2021
ℳန
Follow me on social-media! - https://linktr.ee/MaxxisArt

MaxxisArt
MaxxisArt

More by MaxxisArt

View profile
    • Like