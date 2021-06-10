'Birth machine'

Tribute to H.R. Giger, the original pen and ink drawing was made in 1967.

ℳန

-Materials: graphite 2B, tortillon blender, MICRON fineliners, gel pen

-Size: A4

-Date: 8-6-2021

ℳန

Follow me on social-media! - https://linktr.ee/MaxxisArt