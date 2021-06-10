Formal Design

Food Loading Wordmark logo

Formal Design
Formal Design
  • Save
Food Loading Wordmark logo wordmark logo design wordmark logo presentation visual design branding design branding presentation food branding identity design food branding food logo brand styles brand guidelines logo designer design modern logo logo design logo creative logo business logo branding brand identity
Download color palette

Hi guys,
If you feel good after watching then appreciate me and don't forget to follow me.

Contact us if you need a logo!
FIVERR | LINKEDIN

View more Presentation and Follow me On
BEHANCE

Thank you.

Formal Design
Formal Design

More by Formal Design

View profile
    • Like