Peaknopeak

Icon Logo Design

Peaknopeak
Peaknopeak
  • Save
Icon Logo Design food view place restaurant water lake blue line wave design logo icon
Download color palette

Icon is a restaurant that presents the beauty of the lakeside with various complete facilities with excellent service and quality. In the logo I created a house icon to represent the restaurant (restaurant) and a blue wave Three lines depicting a lake.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 10, 2021
Peaknopeak
Peaknopeak

More by Peaknopeak

View profile
    • Like