Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Peaknopeak

The Bull Group Logo

Peaknopeak
Peaknopeak
  • Save
The Bull Group Logo sell buy home icon bull vector logo design company real estate property
Download color palette

The Bull Group is a property company that provides home and real estate properties. In my design, I made a bull icon (which is taken from the word Bull) and a house icon that represents a company engaged in the property sector.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 10, 2021
Peaknopeak
Peaknopeak

More by Peaknopeak

View profile
    • Like