AUTOGALERIE NORD LOGO

AUTOGALERIE NORD is a place to sell/buy luxury cars, both new and used, with online and door to door services. In my design, I give a speedometer icon which is usually found on vehicles (cars) to make it easier for people to know if this company is related to car galleries.

Posted on Jun 10, 2021
