Foundation Recovery Center Logo

Foundations Recovery Center or FRC for short is an organization that works to provide assistance to people who are traumatized by incidents of child abuse. In the design I made the letter "F" taken from the word Foundation to resemble the shape of a hand, which means about caring for incidents of child abuse.