Benjamin

Daft Punk X Braun

Benjamin
Benjamin
  • Save
Daft Punk X Braun illustration daftpunk braun blenderguru blender3d
Download color palette

While discovering Blender furthermore I started to create this Braun SK55 Phonosuper phonograph and while I thought about a record Daft Punk with around the world came into my mind. And here you see the result.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 10, 2021
Benjamin
Benjamin

More by Benjamin

View profile
    • Like