Peaknopeak

Slash Mypayments.com

Peaknopeak
Peaknopeak
  • Save
Slash Mypayments.com banking transfer online debit credit pay payment app icon typography vector branding logo illustration design
Download color palette

Logo For Payment. Slash MyPayments.com is a platform for making digital payments with a very fast process. In the design I modified the letter T by combining it with an icon/image that shows the time. And it really represents the time it takes in a payment.

Peaknopeak
Peaknopeak

More by Peaknopeak

View profile
    • Like