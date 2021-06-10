Andrea Williamson

Data visualization table across students

Data visualization table across students tables data data visualization design product design ux ui
I created a new data visualization table to show the Learning Needs and Accommodations for students in Special Education. I also updated the UI. Created for Education Modified.

Posted on Jun 10, 2021
Senior UX Designer
