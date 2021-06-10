Shopping online homepage

Nyilstudio

Nyilstudio
Nyilstudio
branding typography design illustration website xd homepage graphic design
Introducing a single page landing page & homepage template.

Features:

Professional and creative homepage template (Adobe XD CC)
Link to download the free font (provided in the "Read Me" file)
Easy to custom the text, color, and size
100% vector
RGB

Font Used :

-Monserrats :https://fonts.google.com/specimen/Montserrat

Support:
If you need any help using the file or need special customization please feel free to contact us.
If you have a moment, please rate and review this item, we’ll appreciate it very much! Thank you.

Enjoy!

Posted on Jun 10, 2021
Nyilstudio
Nyilstudio

