Shopping online homepage

Introducing a single page landing page & homepage template.
Features:
Professional and creative homepage template (Adobe XD CC)
Link to download the free font (provided in the "Read Me" file)
Easy to custom the text, color, and size
100% vector
RGB
Font Used :
-Monserrats :https://fonts.google.com/specimen/Montserrat
Support:
If you need any help using the file or need special customization please feel free to contact us.
If you have a moment, please rate and review this item, we’ll appreciate it very much! Thank you.
Enjoy!