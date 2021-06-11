Carlos Sosa

Folder with Assets

Carlos Sosa
Carlos Sosa
Hire Me
  • Save
Folder with Assets app ux vector logo illustration web design ui branding iconography
Folder with Assets app ux vector logo illustration web design ui branding iconography
Folder with Assets app ux vector logo illustration web design ui branding iconography
Download color palette
  1. Runner | UI Showcase2.jpg
  2. Runner | UI Showcase1.jpg
  3. Runner | UI Showcase3.jpg

Illustration I created for creating a file request for a folder. This particular option is selecting a request to upload assets to placeholder assets created in a folder.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 11, 2021
Carlos Sosa
Carlos Sosa
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Carlos Sosa

View profile
    • Like