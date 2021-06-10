Omega-Pixel

Tiny Black Royalty

Tiny Black Royalty crown royalty baby design fun design playful design combination mark combination logo mascot design mascot logodesigns logo illustration design logos vector creative branding logodesigner designer art
My proposal design for "Tiny Black Royalty"
Description : Tiny Black Royalty is a baby / toddler apparel, clothing brand for Black / African American kids. So fo my idea I tried to create mascot design for baby with a crown to reflect ( Royalty ).
What do you think guys about this logo ? feel free in comments my friends 😉
For inquiries :
www.omega-pixel.com
service@omega-pixel.com

