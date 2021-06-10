Trending designs to inspire you
My proposal design for "Tiny Black Royalty"
Description : Tiny Black Royalty is a baby / toddler apparel, clothing brand for Black / African American kids. So fo my idea I tried to create mascot design for baby with a crown to reflect ( Royalty ).
What do you think guys about this logo ? feel free in comments my friends 😉
For inquiries :
www.omega-pixel.com
service@omega-pixel.com