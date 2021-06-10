Viraj Aher

Material You - Google

Good Evening Friends 👋, Google's Material You was announced at the I/O and I personally love 😍 the new design system. Big tiles, rounded corners and pastel colors look really promising! 💜 Hope you like this UI compilation of material you screens.

