Greenorest App - book and join tours to green forests and parks.

GREENOREST APP UI/UX DESIGN.

ABOUT:

Greenorest App allows nature lovers to book and join tours and expeditions to forests, parks and other green natural places for mental relaxation and appreciation of nature purposes.

FOCUS OF DESIGN/PROBLEMS SOLVED:

The problem statement ahead of designing the interface for Greenorest was:

Given that the app wanted to connect people to natural hikes and tours for mental relaxation and appreciation of green nature, the feel and visual design of the app should, first, be what is relaxing to the end users, whilst retaining colors of nature and at the same time, include all the functionalities in the UX theory/flow.

This design achieved this squarely, by employing a foundational nature color to meet the in-app relaxational feature, and also, expertly added a hi-fidelity visual design finishing that is appealing and likable by the end-users.

-Vincent Zan Ogbu,

Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/vinzan_ogbu/