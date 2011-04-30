Salleedesign Home

Jeremy Sallée ✦✦✦

Working on a brand new version of my website. This time will be entirely in HTML5, with strong branding and typography. css3 and ie fallback.
And with extras, like changing the logo moustache at all time!

up and running: http://salleedesign.com

Posted on Apr 30, 2011
