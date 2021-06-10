Kate K.
MWDN

StorageApp

Kate K.
MWDN
Kate K. for MWDN
Hire Us
  • Save
StorageApp ui design storage app file manager mobile design mobile ui mobile app design mobile app app design app
Download color palette

With the Storage app, you can quickly do all the usual file copy, cut, compress, and extract operations from the file manager. Also, you can easily transfer files from one storage to another.

WANT TO CLEAN UP THE MESS?

Want to work with us? Contact us.

MWDN
MWDN
Hire Us

More by MWDN

View profile
    • Like