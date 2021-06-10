Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Gerhard Van Wyk

Be like water

Gerhard Van Wyk
Gerhard Van Wyk
  • Save
Download color palette

Illustration for Count us in. I made this whilst employed at Studio Muti. Played with the idea of being interconnected with the ocean.

Gerhard Van Wyk
Gerhard Van Wyk
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Gerhard Van Wyk

View profile
    • Like