Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Taylor | The Sunshine Creative

Divinity Boudoir Logo

Taylor | The Sunshine Creative
Taylor | The Sunshine Creative
  • Save
Divinity Boudoir Logo moody logo triple goddess symbol goddess brand design branding and identity creative logo branding design dark branding dark boudoir logo photographer logo branding visual branding logo logo design
Download color palette

I’ve been working with Rebecca of Divinity Boudoir on creating a moody, sensual brand for her boudoir photography business, and we just wrapped up her visual branding.

The primary logo centers around the triple goddess symbol, which was very important to Rebecca to have incorporated throughout her brand. Her mission is to help her clients build up their confidence through her photography and, ultimately, feel like the goddesses they are.

We initially worked with a lighter color scheme but decided on inverting to a darker, sultrier look to capture the sensuality of a boudoir photoshoot.

Taylor | The Sunshine Creative
Taylor | The Sunshine Creative

More by Taylor | The Sunshine Creative

View profile
    • Like