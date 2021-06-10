Divinity Boudoir Logo

I’ve been working with Rebecca of Divinity Boudoir on creating a moody, sensual brand for her boudoir photography business, and we just wrapped up her visual branding.

The primary logo centers around the triple goddess symbol, which was very important to Rebecca to have incorporated throughout her brand. Her mission is to help her clients build up their confidence through her photography and, ultimately, feel like the goddesses they are.

We initially worked with a lighter color scheme but decided on inverting to a darker, sultrier look to capture the sensuality of a boudoir photoshoot.