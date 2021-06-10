Instasnap App - Find nearby photographers fast.

INSTASNAP APP UI/UX DESIGN.

ABOUT:

Tailored home delivery of services is the next big Unique selling point (USP) for service professionals, and Instasnap App explores to connect itinerary photographers to customers nearby in their locations. Instasnap does this through posting ads from verified photographers, cinematographers, video editors and other relevant media professionals to users and customers who subscribe to use the service.

FOCUS OF DESIGN/PROBLEMS SOLVED:

Minimalism, expediency and an easy-to-use interface were the core focus of the design project. And, the in-app user flows and the visual design catered for the target user group by using colors relatable to them, whilst retaining the feel and electric classiness of the photography and media industry.