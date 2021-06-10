Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Alicja Kot

Daily UI #71: Schedule

Alicja Kot
Alicja Kot
  • Save
Daily UI #71: Schedule blue sidebar navigation design user experience design uiux uxui planning plan calendar statistics dashboard grey dark mode desktop web design project management app day 71 dailyuichallenge dailyui
Download color palette

made with Figma // icons by Steve Schoger // photos from Zachary Kadolph, Ulrich Derboven, ABDULLA M, Malik Skydsgaard, Toa Heftiba, Cole Keister and Nubelson Fernandes on Unsplash

Alicja Kot
Alicja Kot

More by Alicja Kot

View profile
    • Like