Medical Treatment Tracker

This is a concept for keeping track of medical treatments. After receiving a prescription, the user could add a profile and assign the prescribed medication, assign a frequency, and set how long the treatment is required. In this way, the application would notify the user that a medicine must be received and, by dragging the card towards the bottom, it would reproduce the sounds and vibration patterns to help the user to be aware of the action and avoid duplicating the taking of medicines.