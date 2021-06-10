Tanushree Dey

Logo Design- Kaaj è baari

A simple logo design, blending Hindi Bengali and English scripts together to form a beautiful design which means "work is home" or " work like it is your home". The red dot symbolises women from India, who wear a round red 'bindi' on their foreheads; also the owner of the company which is run by a woman.

Posted on Jun 10, 2021
